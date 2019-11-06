Donald Trump Jr. Reveals Why He Gave up Alcohol

Donald Trump, Jr. is opening up about some aspects of his personal life in his new book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us. One specific aspect he talks about is his decision to give up alcohol. He says that his drinking started to become a problem when he was in college at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Once I got going, it wasn’t easy to stop me – which, when you’re in college, isn’t a huge problem, as long as you’re getting your work done,” Trump, Jr. wrote. “But once I started thinking about a career and a life beyond school, it was. To be honest, I didn’t know how to drink in moderation.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After graduating from college, he moved to Aspen, Colorado where he worked as a bartender at The Tippler, which was frequented by celebrities. There he continued his partying.

“I have an all-or-nothing personality; just ask anyone who knows me. Being compulsive works for some things – give me a job to do, and I’m going to get it done – but it’s not so good for vices,” he wrote.

“One thing about us Trumps is that we have plenty of willpower,” he continued. “I would come to find that it was easier for me to ignore alcohol than it was to try to control it. Eventually, I would give up drinking for good.”

Trump Jr.’s uncle, Fred Trump, Jr., died from alcoholism at age 42 when Trump, Jr. was just 3 years old. That experience helped Donald Trump give up alcohol forever.

“He was a great guy, a handsome person. He was the life of the party,” President Trump told PEOPLE in 2015 about his brother, Fred. “He was a fantastic guy, but he got stuck on alcohol. And it had a profound impact and ultimately [he] became an alcoholic and died of alcoholism. He would tell me, ‘Don’t drink ever’ He understood the problem that he had and that it was a very hard problem.”

“He had a profound impact on my life, because you never know where you’re going to end up,” President Trump continued. “I’ve known so many people that were so strong and so powerful [yet] they were unable to stop drinking.”

Trump has been pushing his son’s book on Twitter this week. “My son, [Donald Trump Jr.] is coming out with a new book, ‘Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us’ – available tomorrow, November 5th! A great new book that I highly recommend for ALL to read. Go order it today!” he tweeted.