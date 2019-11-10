Donald Trump Jr.’s Remarks About Family’s ‘Sacrifices’ During Arlington Cemetery Visit Has Social Media Weighing In

In his new book, Donald Trump Jr. wrote about his visit to Arlington National Cemetery just before his father, President Donald Trump, was inaugurated in January 2017. According to Trump, the visit made him think about the sacrifices his own family had made for the U.S., even though both he and his father never served in the military. Trump’s comments drew ire among social media, especially from those who have served.

Before President Trump’s inauguration, the Trump family visited Arlington, where President Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider. The scene inspired Trump to consider what his own family has done for the U.S.

“I rarely get emotional, if ever. Yet, as we drove past the rows of white grave markers, in the gravity of the moment, I had a deep sense of the importance of the presidency and a love of our country,” Trump wrote in Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, reports The Hill. “Frankly, it was a big sacrifice, costing us millions and millions of dollars annually, a huge book of business that I had personally built.”

The moment when the Army Band bugler played “Taps” in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was particularly moving for Trump. He compared the sacrifices made by those soldiers to the “sacrifices” the Trump family made by getting into politics.

“In that moment, I also thought of all the attacks we’d already suffered as a family, and about all the sacrifices we’d have to make to help my father succeed — voluntarily giving up a huge chunk of our business and all international deals to avoid the appearance that we were ‘profiting off the office,’” he wrote.

The moment the passage gained attention online, there was instant criticism on social media.

“Eight men I served with are buried in Section 60 of Arlington. I visit them monthly. Even if Donald JR. lived a 1,000 years he will never even get close to being as good and honorable as they were. Sacrifice is only a word to the Trumps,” Rep. Ruben Gallego, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in Iraq, tweeted.

“Imagine going to Arlington … and being moved to think about money. You are a soup sandwich, [Donald Trump Jr.], and my friends buried there would tell you the same thing,” author Matt Gallagher, who served in the Army in Iraq, wrote.

“My uncle truly sacrificed his mental health in war as never returned home from Vietnam as same person my mother grew up w yet that was only version of him I grew up w/in my life. Trump & Don Jr willful ignorance of #sacrifice! Support #Veterans #VeteransDay #VeteransDayWeekend,” one Twitter user wrote.

“And on Veteran’s Day weekend no less. The Trump family…man they are the most attention needy and tone deaf family ever. I’m not sure how they make it through the day with all of the tribulations they face,” another wrote.

President Trump has said that his sons Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are managing the Trump Organization business interests in a blind trust while he is office, but there are concerns that Trump continues to see financial gains from his properties. Forbes estimates that both brothers are worth $25 million each.

Trump’s book Triggered is now available. He previously appeared on The View to talk about the book.

