Donald Trump Jr. Pokes Fun at Hunter Biden Making ‘Millions,’ and Social Media Is Roasting Him

Donald Trump Jr. is the subject of social media criticism once again. President Donald Trump’s son caught Twitter‘s attention after he criticized Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s son Hunter. He has been making comments about Hunter and nepotism recently that some have found ironic.

Trump Jr. made his comments Wednesday while discussing former the former Vice President’s foreign business dealings, claiming that if his name was Hunter Biden he could go abroad and make millions of dollars.

“I wish my name was Hunter Biden. I could go abroad, make millions off my father’s presidency,” he said during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program. “I’d be a really rich guy.”

Actually just said by Donald Trump Jr: "I wish my name was Hunter Biden. I could go abroad and make millions off my father's presidency. I'd be a really rich guy" pic.twitter.com/9ohFDbwJn4 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 31, 2019

He then shared his opinion that there is a double standard amid the controversy surrounding the Trump administrations interactions with Ukraine. The House’s impeachment inquiry centers around a whistleblower complaint accusing the president of pressuring the Ukrainian president to investigate the Biden family.

“If I took a no-show job for a business I knew nothing about, in a language I didn’t speak, in a country like Ukraine, where my dad says we’re going to hold billions of taxpayer dollars if you don’t get rid of a prosecutor investigating me, the media would end themselves,” Trump Jr. said.

The Hill writes Trump Jr. referred to Biden’s work as vice president to oust a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating an an energy company that Hunter Biden sat on the board of. There is no evidence that Biden was working in his son’s interest.

“They’d have an aneurysm. We’d have an end to the fake news problem. That’s the double standard that we’re living under right now, and that’s the double standard the American people are all sick and tired of,” he said.

A video criticizing the interview went viral shortly after his interview, with many fans pointing out the irony of his comments.

“Is that an admission that trump’s aren’t actually rich?” one user commented.

“If I were a Trump, especially a Jr, I’d wish my name was something else, too,” another user wrote.

“Don, Jr. has learned to lie just like his Dad. Great legacy, DJ. My dad taught me to tell the truth, even when it is hard, embarrassing, makes you look weak or means you lose a battle. Glad CBC was my dad not DJT,” another user wrote.

“I guarantee Joe Biden is glad your name isn’t Hunter Biden,” another user wrote.