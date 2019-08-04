Donald Trump Enrages Social Media Amid El Paso and Dayton Shootings After New Photos of Him Come Out

Just hours after a deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas that claimed the lives of at least 20 people and injured dozens more, the President of the United States is facing criticism for partaking in festivities and posing for photos at a wedding.

Trump stopped by another wedding at Bedminster last night pic.twitter.com/38IEhTouFk — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) August 4, 2019

As CNN’s Kevin Liptak shared on Twitter, the president took time to stop by another wedding at his Bedminster golf club and pose for photos with the bride and groom just only hours before and after a pair of deadly shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

Many have been critical of Trump’s past responses to national tragedies and disasters. The president has been tested plenty of times during his presidency, usually responding on Twitter or making high-profile appearances in disaster-stricken places like Puerto Rico and California. But this has done little to dissuade critics.

The same can be said about his recent responses to the horror in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. At first, the president drew fire for a grammatically questionable tweet that was soon followed by praise for a UFC title fight happening around the same time. And while he did follow these later with more formal tweets and responses, his actions during the day left many puzzled and furious.

“Literally between El Paso and Dayton, the President was at his golf club posing for pictures so he can charge more for events at his own hotels,” Good Place creator Michael Schur wrote on Twitter. “He doesn’t give a s— about any of us.”

The photos were shared on Instagram by those at the event, including the disc jockey froM Trio Productions who provided entertainment. Commenters took advantage of the public posting, venting their frustration over the president’s decision.

“[Hmmm]….nothing says you care about the country like greeting people and posing for pictures at a strangers’ wedding…hours after TWENTY PEOPLE WERE MASSACRED!!!!!!!” one critic wrote in the comments.

“Truly disgusting. He should be on Capitol Hill, after calling all of Congress back from their vacation. Lock themselves in until they hammer out some common sense gun laws. Despicable,” a second wrote alongside the photo.

“Innocent Americans were murdered and trump parties with their blood on his hands! He has no shame,” a third added.

“‘I’ll never forget the president stopping by our wedding at his golf club because it happened in between those mass shootings that day’ will be a great story to tell your kids some day,” another person responded on Twitter after the photos went viral.

At least 20 people died in the mass shooting in El Paso after a white male in his twenties opened fire at shoppers at a Walmart. Hours later, 10 more people were shot and killed outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio due to another white male shooter who was killed at the scene by police.

To this point, President Trump’s last comments on the shootings came via Twitter 7 hours ago.

“The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!” Trump wrote in one tweet. “God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.”