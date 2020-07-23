Donald Trump Boasts 'Difficult' Cognitive Test Was 'Easy' for Him, Recites 'Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.'

✖

President Donald Trump is taking a victory lap amid declarations that he passed a "difficult" cognitive test recently. In an interview with Fox News, Trump also explained that the test itself was "easy" for him to pass, and went on to provide an example in an attempt to refute the ongoing rumors to the contrary.

"The first questions are very easy," Trump explained. "The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. It's like, you'll go, 'Person, woman, man, camera, TV.' So they say, 'Could you repeat that? And you go, 'Person, woman, man, camera TV.' They say, 'That's amazing. How did you do that?'"

Trump's recent claims come as both he and his campaign have accused the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden of being in cognitive decline. The president has gone so far as to say that Biden could not pass the same cognitive test he took, and passed, back in 2018. These accusations also come as Trump has fallen significantly behind in several national polls, which has called his chances for reelection into question.

Another interview with Trump has also made the rounds of late, albeit from before his time as president. Back in the '90s, Barbara Walters grilling Trump as he expressed dissatisfaction with the "press reporting" on him. "I hope the general public understands how inherently dishonest the press in this country is."

Walters then replied, "As a member of the press, let me try to clear up some of the things that you say are untrue." She then read a quote from Trump himself talking about a deal he'd made to avoid bankruptcy. "My bankers and I worked out a terrific deal that allows me to come out stronger than ever," she says, reading the quote. "I see the deal as a great victory." Walters then pointed up that Trump was "on the verge of bankruptcy" and had been "bailed out by the banks." While he tried to interject, but Walters continued, saying that he'd been "skating on thin ice and almost drowning." She asked, "That is a businessman to be admired?"

More recently, Trump had raised a few eyebrows during a coronavirus press conference, when he was asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein who was arrested in connection to child trafficking. "I just wish her well, frankly," Trump said when asked. "I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is."