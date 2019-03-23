Donald Trump Claims Late Senator John McCain Was Motivated by ‘Evil’ in Midst of Feud With Family

President Donald Trump took another shot at late Sen. John McCain on Friday, saying he was motivated by “evil” intent.

The president has been going after McCain pretty hard recently, with a storm of angry tweets last weekend and a hostile speech on Wednesday. He had a famously contentious relationship with the late senator, and on Friday, he talked about it more in an interview with Fox Business Network.

The president told host Maria Bartiromo that he believed McCain was had “evil” motivations when he brought the infamous, unconfirmed “Steele dossier” to the FBI. The document contained allegations about President Trump’s connections with the Russian government, and the New York Times reports that the FBI had the dossier before Senator McCain brought it to them anyway.

The former reality star said that the dossier “was a fake, it was a fraud” in his interview on Friday morning. He insisted that McCain brought it to the FBI “for very evil purposes. That’s not good.”

The dossier was written by British intelligence officer Christopher Steele. It contains allegations of a “widespread conspiracy of collusion” between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, according to CNN. Both the president and the Russian government have denied all the accusations contained in the dossier.

Of course, that was not the president’s only issue with McCain. In his interview, he also raged against McCain’s climactic vote against the Republican majority in 2017 to repeal the Affordable Care Act — or, Obamacare.

“The other thing: He voted against repeal and replace,” the president said. “Now he’s been campaigning for years for repeal and replace. I’m not a fan. After all this time — think of this, repeal and replace — we would’ve had great health care.”

Bartiromo asked the president pointedly why he was going after McCain so hard recently. The senator passed away in August at the age of 81, succumbing to a long battle with brain cancer. The president did not attend the funeral services due to their contentious relationship. He brought up McCain last weekend, apparently unprompted, and has been fixated on the subject ever since.

“He was horrible, what he did with repeal and replace,” Trump said in response to the question. “What he did to the Republican Party and to the nation and to sick people that could have had great healthcare was not good.”

“I’m not a fan of John McCain, and that’s fine,” he added.

The president’s interview came on the same day that Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his report on alleged Russian collusion to the Justice Department. So far, the report and its findings have not been made public, though Congress has voted to make it so.