Donald Trump Blasted for Visiting St. John's Church Just Moments After Police Tear Gas Crowd Outside White House

On Monday, President Donald Trump addressed the nation after days of protest and riots continue to protest George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody. Trump's speech has already caused plenty of controversy after announcing he'd be calling in the military to combat demonstrators, but a photo opp he took has drawn criticism all its own.

After making his address, Trump proceeded to walk straight to St. John's Episcopal Church, which had been partially burned in recent riots over the weekend. Prior to the photo itself, the area was ordered to be cleared out, which was done by firing tear gas at protesters. While the picture itself (particularly how Trump holds the bible) has caused its own online uproar, peaceful demonstrators being gassed wasn't met with many positive responses.

Trump heading to St John’s church. Asked about clearing out a park for a photo op. pic.twitter.com/4icg7olFPf — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 1, 2020

The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop for Washington, D.C., has already told The Washington Post that the photo opp left her "outraged." Budde added that she was "not given even a courtesy call" and was particularly upset over his "clearing [the area] with tear gas so they could use one of our churches as a prop." Based on the conversation online, she was not alone.