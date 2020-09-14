Donald Trump Blasted After Boasting About Receiving Non-Existent 'Bay of Pigs' Award

President Donald Trump boasted about receiving the "Bay of Pigs Award," which does not exist. Trump made the claim in a tweet Sunday afternoon, inspiring plenty of criticism from Twitter users. It is possible Trump was referring to the endorsement he received from the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association in 2016.

"Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work," Trump tweeted. "Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population!" Trump has spent part of his time in office reversing President Barack Obama's attempts to better relations with Cuba.

The Bay of Pigs invasion was a failed CIA-backed attempt to overthrow Fidel Castro's communist regime in April 1961. In October 2016, the Miami Herald reported Trump's endorsement from the Bay of Pigs Veteran Association was considered "unprecedented." He received the endorsement during a visit to the Little Havana headquarters of Brigade 2506, veterans who took part in the ill-fated invasion. Trump was presented with a "hand-painted Brigade 2506 shield," which Trump's campaign considers the "award" Trump was referring to in Sunday's tweet. Trump also courted veterans of the Bay of Pigs invasion in 1999, when he was considering a run for president, the Associated Press reported at the time.