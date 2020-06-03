Derek Chauvin's Wife Requests to Change Her Last Name in Divorce Filings

Kellie Chauvin is requesting to change her last name from that of her husband after filing for divorce from former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd. According to court documents obtained by CNN, she is also requesting the titles to both of their homes.

Kellie Chauvin separated from her husband on May 28, a day before he was charged in the death of Floyd, after video circulated of the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded for several minutes that he couldn't breathe. Three other officers involved with Floyd's death have been fired, but have yet to be charged. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has filed a complaint against the Minneapolis Police Department and will launch an investigation into the organization spanning a decade.

Kellie Chauvin cited in her filing that there had been an "irretrievable breakdown of the marriage" that was beyond saving after just under 10 years of marriage. She requested to change her last name as well as full rights and titles to the couple's properties in Oakdale, Minnesota, and Windermere, Florida. She also asked for an equitable division of their shared vehicles and bank accounts, adding that she would not require spousal support as she makes her own living as a realtor.

Kellie Chauvin has yet to speak publicly on her husband's arrest, but the law firm representing her said Friday that she was "devastated by Mr. Floyd's death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy," according to CNN.

Kellie Chauvin was born in Laos and moved to Wisconsin after fleeing a Thai refugee camp with her family in 1980, she told the Twin Cities Pioneer Press while competing for Mrs. Minnesota in 2018. After leaving an abusive marriage, she met Derek Chauvin while working at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, when the police officer brought a suspect in for a health check before an arrest. He later returned and asked her out on a date.

Kellie Chauvin said at the time, "Under all that uniform, he’s just a softie. He’s such a gentleman. He still opens the door for me, still puts my coat on for me. After my divorce, I had a list of must-haves if I were ever to be in a relationship, and he fit all of them."