Denver Shooting Suspect Killed, 1 Deputy Confirmed Dead

The suspect in the shooting of multiple sheriff’s deputies near Denver, Colorado, is dead, officials say.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that five deputies and two civilians were shot by the unnamed suspect, with one deputy dying from his injuries.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Officials did not confirm the nature of the suspect’s death.

**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

The incident occurred at Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, just south of Denver. Officers were responding to a domestic disturbance when shots were fired.

A SWAT team and a bomb squad responded to the scene after shots were fired.

Authorities have set up an emergency shelter for those displaced by the shooting and resulting investigation.

Due to the size and cope of this investigation an emergency shelter has been set up @ East Ridge Rec Center, located at 9568 University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch. If anyone has been displaced from their homes due to this event please feel free to head there. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

The sheriff’s department has also began preparing for the deceased officer’s procession. Those on the announced route will will need to prepare for heavy law enforcement presence and traffic congestion.