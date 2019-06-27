Democratic Debate: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Democratic candidates hoping to take on President Donald Trump in 2020 will take the stage for the first time.

Ten presidential hopefuls are set to face off for the first time from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. Another 10 candidates will meet Thursday as they look to set themselves apart from the crowded race.

The debates will be hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo and are set to air live on those networks both nights. CNBC is also set to stream the shows on both nights.

CNBC writes Jose Diaz-Balart, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd will moderate the debate. Democrats will reportedly get 60 seconds to respond to questions and another 30 seconds for follow-ups. Candidates will give closing comments but not opening remarks during the broadcast.

The outlet writes viewers should expect several themes throughout the two-night debate. Former Vice President Joe Biden has been leading the vast majority of early polls on the state and national level and is expected to be on the receiving end of many targeted jabs from his opponents.

Candidates will also make their case for the future of the U.S. Economy. Se. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are among the candidates calling for a massive structural overhaul, while Biden, Sen. Amy Kobuchar, D-Minn., and former Rep. Joh Delaney, have proposed more incremental changes.

Among the presidential hopefuls debating Wednesday night, Warren, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. have garnered the most support in early polls. Warren is reportedly in the top three overall.

Candidates set to debate on Wednesday include: Booker, Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Delaney, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio and Warren.

Then on Thursday the candidates set to take the stage are: Biden, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sanders, Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Author Marianne Williamson and Entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

The first Democratic Presidential debates will air Wednesday and Thursday from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. They will also be streamed on the CNBC website.