Breaking: Debbie Reynolds’ Cause of Death Revealed

(Photo: Getty / Ethan Miller)

Debbie Reynolds‘ death certificate reveals that she died from an intracerebral hemorrhage, E! News reports.

The Singin’ in the Rain actress suffered a ruptured blood vessel that caused bleeding in her brain, also known as a stroke.

Reynolds, 84, was rushed to the hospital on Dec. 28, 2016, just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away.

Reynolds and Fisher’s family members held a joint funeral to honor the pair last Friday at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Some of the Star Wars actress’ ashes were reportedly buried with her mother.

During Sunday night’s Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association remembered the mother-daughter duo with a video tribute with footage from their careers.

