Dating Site for Trump Supporters Officially Launches

A new dating site aims to connect proud and vocal Trump supporters looking for love, though it comes with a few small catches.

The website is called Trump.Dating. It promises to help users “Find The America First Partner Of Your Dream.” Registration is free and it’s available on desktop and mobile platforms. It promises to help users find a meaningful relationship with a person who has similar values.

“Dating in 2018 is more of a challenge than ever before, thanks in part to today’s polarizing political landscape,” reads the website’s front page. “While searching for a potential partner on other dating sites, it’s not uncommon to see messages like No Trump supporters or Proud liberal. We’re wrecking the dating game and giving like-minded Americans a chance to meet without the awkwardness that comes with the first conversation about politics. Wouldn’t it be refreshing to already know that your date roots for the same team?”

One small caveat for signing up has people dismissing the site, however. The first box one needs to fill out to register has only two answers. It reads “I am a – ” and offers the answers “Straight Man” or “Straight Woman.”

The built-in exclusion and painstaking specificity of this field has people alternately laughing and fuming with anger. On the one hand, it may be the website’s ultimate undoing to alienate a huge swath of the population so casually. On the other hand, it’s not as if there are no people in the LGBT community who support President Donald Trump.

“We believe that by matching patriotic and political viewpoints as a base foundation of the relationship, it will allow one to focus on what really matters — conversation, commonalities, and if all goes well, courting,” reads the pitch. “Being with someone who shares the same core standards is absolutely essential if you’re truly searching for a real, life-changing relationship and we have a feeling that if you’re on this site, that’s exactly what you’re looking for.”