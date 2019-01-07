Cyntoia Brown Granted Clemency by Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam in Murder of Man Who Bought Her for Sex

Cyntoia Brown, the Tennessee woman serving a life sentence in prison for shooting the man who forced her into prostitution when she was 16, has been granted an early release after serving 15 years.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said Brown will be released to parole supervision on Aug. 7. Brown will be required to attend regular counseling sessions, perform at least 50 hours of community services and to get a job.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This decision comes after careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case,” Halsam said in a statement. “Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16. Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life. Transformation should be accompanied by hope. So, I am commuting Ms. Brown’s sentence, subject to certain conditions.”

Brown thanked Halsam, who made the dramatic decision during his last days in office, for “your act of mercy in giving me a second chance. I will do everything I can to justify your faith in me,” reports The Tennessean.

She added, “With God’s help, I am committed to live the rest of my life helping others, especially young people. My hope is to help other young girls avoid ending up where I have been.”

Brown, now 30, said she was picked up by 43-year-old real estate agent Johnny Allen at a Nashville Sonic restaurant. She said he forced her into prostitution and shot him in the back of the head. She was convicted of first-degree murder in 2006 and would not have been eligible for parole until she was 69 if Halsam did not grant her clemency.

“This is truly a joyful moment — for Cyntoia and for all of us who have worked to help her,” her attorneys said. “The governor’s decision is proof that our justice system works and it marks the beginning.”

Brown’s case gained national attention from rights activists and celebrities, including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West. She was also the subject of the 2011 PBS documentary Me Facing Life: Cyntoia’s Story.

According to Haslam’s statement, Brown earned her GED and an associate degree in 2015 with a 4.0 GPA. Department of Correction employees and volunteers also saw an “extraordinary personal transformation” from Brown.

Many of the celebrities who supported Brown’s fight for early release celebrated the news on Twitter.

“Yes!!! Cyntoia Brown is granted full clemency!! Thank you, Governor Haslam! Thank you,” Alyssa Milano wrote.

“Thank you Governor Haslam,” Kardashian tweeted.

Photo credit: PBS