Cup Noodle Recall Issued

An urgent recall has been issued for a popular brand of instant noodles due to the potential presence of dangerous undeclared allergens. Asian food importer Monta Group Holdings Pty Ltd announced on Thursday that a batch of its popular instant snack, Big Cup Noodle Curry, will be recalled because undeclared peanuts were found inside the product.

According to Food Standards Australia, there have been reports of the affected products being available in certain independent and Asian supermarkets throughout New South Wales with a best-before date of "Best Before 19 JUN 24." Consuming the product may result in a reaction if a consumer has a peanut allergy or intolerance.

One in fifty children and one in 200 adults in Australia suffer from peanut allergies, one of the country's most common food intolerances, according to Sydney Local Health District. Food Standards Australia has advised consumers to return the products to retailers for a full refund, and anyone with an allergy to the product who may have consumed it should seek medical advice as soon as possible.

The organization said in a statement that "Consumers who have a peanut allergy or intolerance should not consume this product." Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund."

Another item was pulled due to its contents earlier this month when Nutraceutical Corporation recalled over 102,000 bottles of Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash sold at Amazon, Whole Foods, and other retailers in late February after it was discovered that it could pose a potential poisoning risk to children.

In a statement released on Feb. 29, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced it would recall all bottles of wintermint- and eucalyptus mint-flavored mouthwash manufactured by Nutraceutical Corp., of Salt Lake City.A voluntary recall was issued on products containing a certain concentration of ethanol due to the lack of child-resistant packaging required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).

This act specifies that all ethanol-containing products must be packaged in child-resistant packaging. As stated in the CPSC's notice, no reported incidents or injuries have occurred.