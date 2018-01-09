Police Blame Journalist’s Disappearance on Bad Reaction to Medication

Police in Houston, Texas found a sports reporter who had gone missing over the weekend, and now say her disappearance was the result of a bad reaction to medication.

Courtney Roland went missing at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, though she sent a few disturbing text messages to her roommate later that night. At 12:30 a.m., she wrote that a suspicious man in a blue truck was following her, with no further explanation. The same roommate said she had plans to meet up with Roland on Sunday, but she never showed.

Roland’s mother also received a strange text while the reporter was missing. “Hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad,” it read.

Roland’s disappearance was widely covered on local news over the weekend, and on Monday morning, a good Samaritan recognized her hanging out under an overpass. He contacted police, who found her minutes later at a Chick-Fil-A, just a short distance away. She was immediately taken to the hospital.

Latest: After seeing Ms. Roland’s case in the news this morning, a passerby called us about 8:15am, stating Ms. Roland was under an overpass at the 610 West Loop at Richmond. Our officers arrived, confirmed it was her and arranged she be checked at an area hospital. #HouNews https://t.co/U6xieTLY0U — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018



Houston Police stated that Roland was confused when they found her. She had left her purse in a Starbucks, and was attempting to use an iPad to track the location of her phone. While they’re not entirely sure what happened up to and during the time of her disappearance, they have ruled out kidnapping or other forms of foul play.

“We believe she was confused as a result of some medications she was taking,” said a police spokesman on Monday morning, adding, “She still seems pretty confused about everything.”

Roland is reportedly still in the hospital, reunited with her friends and family. Police say she remains disoriented and they have no concrete information about what caused the disappearance or where she was over the weekend.