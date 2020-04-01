Coronavirus: Pink Eye Linked as Rare and Possible Symptom, According to Doctors

Doctors are finding that eye protection is a vital part of avoiding COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Experts now say that in rare cases, the virus can even cause pink eye among patients. New warnings and recommendations about eye safety are making the rounds online as the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) warns vision care providers about a rare symptom.

Doctors say that coronavirus can spread through the eyes as well as the nose and mouth, according to a report on glaucoma.org. This is why it is important to avoid touching your entire face without washing your hands. Now, experts are saying that conjunctivitis — better known as pink eye — can be caused by COVID-19 as well. The effect has been found in 1 to 3 percent of people with coronavirus.

Coronavirus and pink eye can be spread by contact with the discharge from an infected person’s eye. Experts say that now more than ever, it is important to practice good hygiene with contact lenses and glasses. Ophthalmologist Dr. Sonal Tuli of the American Academy of Opthalmology advised readers to take care.

“It’s important to remember that although there is a lot of concern about coronavirus, common sense precautions can significantly reduce your risk of getting infected. So wash your hands a lot, follow good contact lens hygiene and avoid touching or rubbing your nose, mouth and especially your eyes,” Tuli told glaucoma.org.

For those concerned about this mode of spread for the coronavirus, experts recommend taking a break from contact lenses for a while. Instead, they say patients should wear their glasses for now. Not only will this reduce the contact between hands and eyes, it will add a layer of protection to the eyes for any airborne germs.

Doctors also said that patients should stock up on eye medicine if possible during the virus. Any drops, contact solutions or other items they need should still be purchased with regularity if possible.

Finally, experts say to avoid rubbing your eyes as much as possible. If you feel the need to adjust your glasses or even just scratch an itch, they recommend doing so with a tissue. Hands carry germs to orifices on the face, so in addition to washing your hands regularly, try to keep them away from the eyes, ears, nose and mouth.

Opthalmologists warn eye exams and other procedures may look different for the foreseeable future. Even with the stringent hygiene practices doctors use, examining a patient’s eyes with their face inches from yours is not ideal, so some appointments may be postponed or altered. Consult your personal doctor for more details.

For the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.