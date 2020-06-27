Dick Cheney Wears Mask While Urging Others to Do Similar, Sending Social Media Into a Fit
Former Vice President Dick Cheney has caused quite a stir online after showing up on social media sporting a face mask. In a tweet posted on Friday, Cheney's daughter, Congressmember Liz Cheney, showed off her father in the protective covering, writing simply "Dick Cheney says WEAR A MASK."
The wearing of face masks has become a political issue of late, despite recommendations from health officials that it could significantly slow the spread of coronavirus. This has become a particularly contested issue as the number of confirmed cases has been spiking in several states throughout the U.S. The outbreak has been so significant that much so that some states, like Texas, have backtracked their phased re-opening plans.
Dick Cheney says WEAR A MASK. #realmenwearmasks pic.twitter.com/iBfVoa7ypL— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 26, 2020
Some opposition to the masks have even resulted in falsified cards citing the Americans with Disabilities Act as a reason to not wear a mask. This all comes despite the fact that researchers at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimated that if 95 percent of Americans wore face masks in public, it could prevent roughly 33,000 deaths between now and Oct. 1. Now that Dick Cheney has weighed in, here's a look at some of the online conversation it sparked.
Dick Cheney.... welcome to the resistance. pic.twitter.com/gez5481WpF— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 26, 2020
Dick Cheney literally shot a man in the face.
Yet, Trump, Pence, DeSantis and Ducey are somehow worse. pic.twitter.com/XRBidiUuBQ— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 26, 2020
If you're not wearing a mask in public you're a worse person than Dick Cheney. pic.twitter.com/oEsGkb0O2S— Vernon Hedrick (@VernonHedrick) June 26, 2020
I did not have "Dick Cheney is a responsible, sensible adult" on my batshittery BINGO card. #WearAMask https://t.co/JcCu0sqT0e— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 26, 2020
If Dick Cheney isn’t with you, there’s nowhere left to go. You’re at the end of the evil highway @realDonaldTrump. You’re so fucked up even evil wants no part of you. pic.twitter.com/mXZ7DR8N7W— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 26, 2020
Dick Cheney is telling people to wear a mask.
Now Trump has to call Dick Cheney a far-left liberal.— JRehling (@JRehling) June 26, 2020
If Dick Cheney is worried about the consequences of something, you should be scared shitless pic.twitter.com/kxTyDU3A0Z— David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) June 26, 2020
Imagine being a worst person than Dick Cheney. Talking to you, people who don't wear masks in public. pic.twitter.com/VuX1RGlIFU— Travon Free (@Travon) June 26, 2020
The CDC recommends that if you are with Dick Cheney, you wear a bullet-proof mask. pic.twitter.com/5pEbGa3Hjd— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 26, 2020
Look, if Dick Cheney can wear a mask, so can you. pic.twitter.com/NPN3oJjgwu— Drew Emery (@InlawsOutlaws) June 26, 2020
when dick cheney is one of the few repubs making sense... pic.twitter.com/ma3WSQSYVf— 𝚔𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚗 (@KevINthe406) June 26, 2020
OK - The End is near - I agree with Dick Cheney!!! #RealMenWearMasks pic.twitter.com/nR4L3PBp7j— George Theodore (@gmt1950) June 27, 2020