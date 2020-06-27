Dick Cheney Wears Mask While Urging Others to Do Similar, Sending Social Media Into a Fit

Former Vice President Dick Cheney has caused quite a stir online after showing up on social media sporting a face mask. In a tweet posted on Friday, Cheney's daughter, Congressmember Liz Cheney, showed off her father in the protective covering, writing simply "Dick Cheney says WEAR A MASK."

The wearing of face masks has become a political issue of late, despite recommendations from health officials that it could significantly slow the spread of coronavirus. This has become a particularly contested issue as the number of confirmed cases has been spiking in several states throughout the U.S. The outbreak has been so significant that much so that some states, like Texas, have backtracked their phased re-opening plans.

Some opposition to the masks have even resulted in falsified cards citing the Americans with Disabilities Act as a reason to not wear a mask. This all comes despite the fact that researchers at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimated that if 95 percent of Americans wore face masks in public, it could prevent roughly 33,000 deaths between now and Oct. 1. Now that Dick Cheney has weighed in, here's a look at some of the online conversation it sparked.