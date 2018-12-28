Con Edison Transformer Fire in Queens Turns Sky Eerie Color, Lights up Social Media

An electrical transformer explosion at a Con Edison facility in Queens turned the New York City sky an eerie electric blue Thursday night, prompting a flurry of concern on social media from the city’s residents.

According to a tweet from the New York Police Department, a transformer exploded at the utility company’s Astoria location just after 9 p.m. It’s unclear if there were any injuries at this point, or how many people would lose power due to the incident.

Investigating a transformer explosion at Astoria East & North Queens Con Ed power plant. Please avoid 20th Ave & 31 st. — NYPD 114th Precinct (@NYPD114Pct) December 28, 2018

The explosion turned the sky a bright blue, which understandably prompted people to worry something more sinister was going on, taking to social media to share their photos and videos of the phenomenon.

My daughter saw these crazy blue lights in sky over Queens from the train! #BlueLights #Queens pic.twitter.com/tq2kSQJus5 — Sharon Chance (@Chance_design) December 28, 2018

“My daughter saw these crazy blue lights in sky over Queens from the train!” one user tweeted.

Fire emergency in Astoria, queens pic.twitter.com/74XMuxKF5y — Yue Li (@YueLi58552270) December 28, 2018

Another shared stunning photos of the skyline, captioning them, “Fire emergency in Astoria, queens.”

Others took the opportunity to joke about it being the possible end of the world.

aurora borealis. at this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country, localized entirely within queens new york pic.twitter.com/EAEI379e5S — patrick mayhorn (@patrick_mayhorn) December 28, 2018

“aurora borealis. at this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country, localized entirely within queens new york,” one user wrote, adding a corresponding Simpsons GIF.

Astoria got one of the craziest gender reveals #queens pic.twitter.com/05HDEGJBQn — Jasmine (@jusmeenn) December 28, 2018

“Astoria got one of the craziest gender reveals,” another joked alongside a video of the blue sky.

Thanos is getting Queens outta here first. I personally would’ve started with Newark, but get it how you live — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) December 28, 2018

Another made an Avengers: Infinity War joke, writing, “Thanos is getting Queens outta here first. I personally would’ve started with Newark, but get it how you live.”

Further details about the explosion were not immediately available.

Photo credit: Twitter/ @viking_gal