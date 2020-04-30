Companies' 'Thank You' Ads to Employees Are Getting Roasted Right Now
Since many individuals are self-isolating in their homes amidst the coronavirus crisis, many are turning to one tried and true method in order to help pass the time — watching television. If you are turning to TV, you might have realized that there has been an influx of commercials that have addressed the health pandemic in one way or another. In fact, as many have noticed, numerous commercials have even published "thank you" ads to employees who are working amidst this crisis. And, frankly, that doesn't sit well with a certain faction of users online.
According to Vox, many companies have turned towards messages with "explicit goodness" amidst this difficult time in the world right now. They reported that companies such as Budweiser, GrubHub and McDonald's have engaged in this trend. But, based on the reactions from individuals online, some aren't pleased with these ads. More specifically, they've taken issue with ones that have expressed gratitude for workers. As some have even stated, they believe that companies can be doing much more concrete work to help their employees rather than simply posting a kind-hearted "thank you" message. Of course, those individuals did not hold back their thoughts on this trend. On Twitter alone, numerous users have called out these "thank you" ads specifically.
This shit is cold blooded but 100% factual. pic.twitter.com/7KHCx9U58u— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) April 25, 2020
Idk about you all, but I think a nice way to say thank you to essential workers would be increase in pay, not some jets flying in the sky or commercials saying tHaNkS 🥴— icoNIC (@_goldiel0cks) April 29, 2020
Is there gunna be a stimulus for the essential workers or just more “thank you” commercials? pic.twitter.com/phzfy6UiBH— Jalen (@HRHJalen) April 28, 2020
I am sooo sick of these masturbatory corporate Thank You commercials exploiting this traumatic moment in history for a PR opportunity 🙄— click here to win free money (@chelseataylrr) April 28, 2020
Instead of making dumb commercials to “thank” the essential employees keeping your business from going bankrupt, how about you give them a fucking raise— ❄️ (@RealMrSnowcone) April 27, 2020
tired of these "thank you essential worker" commercials.. bitch you paid a million for that ad time.. give that money to the workers and stfu— gardener tommy (@scubatomster) April 25, 2020
Ive had enough of these “thank you”— Andrew Repko (@Andrew_Repko) April 29, 2020
Commercials from companies. Instead of spending millions on making the commercial and spending on the advertising. How about they put that money towards paying those people more money that they’re so thankful for.