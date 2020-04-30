Companies' 'Thank You' Ads to Employees Are Getting Roasted Right Now

Since many individuals are self-isolating in their homes amidst the coronavirus crisis, many are turning to one tried and true method in order to help pass the time — watching television. If you are turning to TV, you might have realized that there has been an influx of commercials that have addressed the health pandemic in one way or another. In fact, as many have noticed, numerous commercials have even published "thank you" ads to employees who are working amidst this crisis. And, frankly, that doesn't sit well with a certain faction of users online.

According to Vox, many companies have turned towards messages with "explicit goodness" amidst this difficult time in the world right now. They reported that companies such as Budweiser, GrubHub and McDonald's have engaged in this trend. But, based on the reactions from individuals online, some aren't pleased with these ads. More specifically, they've taken issue with ones that have expressed gratitude for workers. As some have even stated, they believe that companies can be doing much more concrete work to help their employees rather than simply posting a kind-hearted "thank you" message. Of course, those individuals did not hold back their thoughts on this trend. On Twitter alone, numerous users have called out these "thank you" ads specifically.