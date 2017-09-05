College Student Dies While Train Hopping with Boyfriend

A young woman died in Pittsburgh’s South Side Sunday morning after being struck by a train, WTAE reports. She was identified as 21-year-old Lindsey Michaels, a Keystone Oaks High School graduate and current student at Carlow University.

The University released the following statement Sunday night regarding the tragedy:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Carlow University community extends its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Carlow junior Lindsey Michaels, who died last night in a tragic accident on the South Side. We mourn her loss. Information about a memorial service on campus will be forthcoming. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones.”

The accident happened on the Norfolk Southern tracks near South 7th Street and P.J. McArdle Roadway in the early morning hours around 2:30 a.m.



Investigators revealed Michaels and her boyfriend were train hopping when she then fell and was dragged to her death. The young man only suffered an ankle injury during the incident and was taken to the hospital.

According to WTAE, Michaels’ mother confirmed Sunday night that her daughter was with her boyfriend, who is “beside himself” over what happened.

Michaels’ mother said her daughter was “a good kid” who had just turned 21 and made the Dean’s list at Carlow University.

The mother also said Lindsey and her boyfriend thought it would be fun to try to jump on a train. Michaels’ mother said they both had been drinking during the day, but neither one of them were “big drinkers.”

The Norfolk Southern police department is working with Pittsburgh Police on the investigation.

Norfolk Southern spokesman Jon Glass said in a written statement that “the train, moving 130 cars loaded with coal, was traveling at about 3 to 4 mph through this area and then began to pick up speed. The train crew did not see anyone trying to jump on the train and was not aware that anyone might have been hit.”

A childhood friend, Lexy Mercurie, who grew up with Michaels in Dormont has also spoken out on the incident.

“We were just always really good friends. I was like a couple streets down. I walked to her house every day. It was like the same routine all the time,” she said.

They went to high school together in Dormont and were roommates during their freshman and sophomore years at Carlow University.

“She always just lived in the moment and she always wanted to have fun. I don’t think they expected anything like that to ever happen, you know?” Mercurie said.

Students said Carlow University may hold a memorial for Michaels this week.

Photo Credit: CBS News