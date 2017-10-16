Colin Kaepernick Takes Action Against NFL Owners

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against NFL owners for “collusion under the latest collective bargaining agreement.”

According to Sports Illustrated, Kaepernick has filed the grievance against NFL owners with claims that they are participating in collusion to keep him out of the league.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract after last season, but has since been a free agent. The 29-year-old was one of the NFL’s biggest stories in 2016 after he decided to kneel during the national anthem to protest and raise awareness against racial injustice in America.

Players throughout the league have continued protesting during this NFL season.

Earlier this month, Kaepernick took to social media to address a “lie” about how he would stand for the national anthem on one condition. Quoting Winston Churchill on Twitter, Kaepernick wrote, “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.”

Since the news spread, NFL reporter Jason La Canfora has clarified the statement, with ABC News reporting that the journalist had not spoken to Kaepernick about whether he would continue the protest, but rather had “relayed” another report.

Controversy has been surrounding the league for weeks as Donald Trump suggested at an Alabama rally players who kneel or sit for the national anthem stemming from Kaepernick’s stance, should be fired.

“Get that son of a b—- off the field right now, out. He’s fired. He’s fired!” Trump said.

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence left the Indianapolis Colts game following 15 players from the San Francisco 49ers deciding to “take a knee” during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality.

“I left today’s Colts game because [POTUS] and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence wrote in a series of tweets.

