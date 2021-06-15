CNN Anchor Christiane Amanpour Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

✖

CNN's chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour announced Monday she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. After having been off-air for the past four weeks due to the diagnosis, the 63-year-old veteran journalist shared her diagnosis in a message to viewers during Monday night's CNN broadcast, revealing that she recently underwent "successful" surgery to remove the cancer. She said she will now undergo several months of chemotherapy "for the very best possible long-term prognosis."

Amanpour made the announcement from her home studio in London, describing the past several weeks as a "bit of a roller coaster." She revealed that she received her diagnosis during her time off-air, telling viewers, "during that time, like millions of women around the world, I have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer." She said she feels "fortunate to have health insurance through work" and thanked the NHS (National Health Service) and the "incredible doctors" who are treating her. Amanpour said she was publicly sharing news of her diagnosis in the hopes of encouraging others to educate themselves on the disease, which she noted affects "millions of women around the world."

Some personal news from me: pic.twitter.com/D5noRnfXfA — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 14, 2021

"I'm telling you this in the interest of transparency," she said. "But in truth really mostly as a shout-out to early diagnosis. To urge women to educate themselves on this disease to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can, to always listen to your body, and of course, to ensure your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished."

After she shared her diagnosis, CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker praised Amanpour's bravery and wished her a full recovery. In a statement, Zucker said, "I want to applaud Christiane Amanpour for her candor, bravery and always working towards the greater good." He added that "as a cancer survivor, I too encourage people to listen to their bodies and get all early cancer screenings available to them. From our CNN family, we wish Christiane the very best for a full and speedy recovery."

Amanpour is the network's chief international anchor and has worked for the network since 1983. Throughout the past several decades, she has reported from conflict-ridden hot spots and on humanitarian crises across the globe. She told viewers that as she continues treatment, she anticipates anchoring Mondays through Wednesdays. CNN reports that she also has three weeks of previously scheduled time off starting at the end of June.