23 People Injured After a Stairwell Collapses in San Diego Gym

A structure collapsed at a parkour center in San Diego, California, this weekend, leaving 21 children and two adults injured.

San Diego Fire-Rescue announced that a stairway collapsed at Vault PK on Saturday night. The gym focuses on parkour, a sport that requires athletes to navigate obstacle courses. The location also includes trampolines and bounce houses.

A Witness told NBC that nearly 50 children attending “Kids Night Out” headed to the upper level of the facility for pizza when a 20-by-30 foot wooden deck and stairwell collapsed.

A fire department spokesperson told reporters that a handful of victims may have suffered spinal injuries and were immediately taken to the hospital in a “more serious” condition, CBS reports.

Others were transported to various hospitals in the city with minor injuries. No fatalities are expected.

In addition to the 21 children injured, two adults aged 72 and 46 were injured, as well.

One parent said that the incident was a “freak accident” and could have been avoided, as the structure didn’t seem to be able to hold the weight of all those people.

The owner and founder of the gym issued a statement about the accident.

“We are truly heartbroken tonight, as these children and their parents aren’t just our members — we see them weekly, they are our gym family,” Ho said. “I had my own children there tonight. I am just as devastated for all the children affected as any other parent. Their safety has always been a priority. My heart aches for the families who call Vault PK home.”

“We are working with authorities and will continue to do so to resolve this. That is all we can say for now,” the statement continued.