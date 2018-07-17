Chick-fil-A Fans Rally for Spicy Chicken Nuggets After Country Singer’s Request

Country singer Luke Combs wants spicy chicken nuggets, and now fans are rallying behind him to get Chick-fil-A to add them to the menu.

Chick-fil-A is known for its delicious chicken, but there is one item missing from the menu that country singer Luke Combs may have just accidentally petitioned: spicy chicken nuggets. After the 28-year-old “When It Rains It Pours” singer tweeted out his craving for the delicious snack, fans were quick to support his petition.

Here’s my petition for @ChickfilA to start making Spicy Chicken Nuggets 🌶. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) July 15, 2018

“Here’s my petition for Chick-fil-A to start making Spicy Chicken Nuggets,” Combs tweeted on Saturday.

The tweet, which has since gained almost 10,000 retweets and nearly 34,000 likes, has hundreds of people joining the petition and supporting the idea of adding a spicy dish to the menu options.

“Signed,” one spicy chicken nuggets supporter commented.

Signed — Carl Deiñe (@CarlDeine) July 15, 2018

“PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD YES!!!!!! I’ve said this since the first time I had their spicy sandwich,” another fan wrote.

PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD YES!!!!!! I’ve said this since the first time I had their spicy sandwich — Martin Ramirez (@MartinJ_Ramirez) July 15, 2018

One person even suggested a name for the nuggets should they ever be added to the menu.

Call ’em Nuke Combs Nuggets. 🔥 — jenni. (@jennibeansss) July 15, 2018

While the fast food chain restaurant currently does not have spicy chicken nuggets on its menu, it did debut spicy chicken strips at select locations in October of 2017. The chicken strips were based on the same recipe as Chick-fil-A‘s original Chick-n-Strips, but they added extra flare with a “spicy blend of peppers.”

“We’ve heard from our customers how much they love our current spicy menu offerings, so we’re really excited to give them even more spicy flavor options to enjoy,” Chick-fil-A’s manager of menu development Kanika Patrick said at the time, adding that while the chicken nuggets were only available in a handful of locations, customer feedback would “help us determine whether or not we will roll out the new entrees nationwide in the future.”

Currently, Combs and his supporters will have to settle for the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, a “boneless breast of chicken seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, hand-breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips.”