Accountant Hits the Ice as Blackhawks Goalie to Stop 7 Shots

Hours after clocking out at his 9 to 5 Thursday evening, one accountant was living out a lifelong dream of being a game-winning NHL goalie during his team’s time of need.

Scott Foster, the emergency goalie for the Chicago Blackhawks, hadn’t played in a high-stakes hockey game in more than 10 years — but that didn’t stop him from coming up with a once in a lifetime performance.

After playing hockey for Western Michigan University from 2002 to 2005, Foster moved up to an amateur league, albeit a high-level one composed of former college and professional players. He’d never played in the NHL — until Thursday.

As one of a small group of “emergency backup” goaltenders who are kept on hand, usually in the press box or the stands, in the highly unlikely event both regular goalies on the roster are hurt or otherwise unavailable, Foster attends every game.

But before the game, goaltender Anton Forsberg injured himself during warmups. Down to one goalie, rookie Dollin Delia, the Blackhawks signed Foster as an emergency back-up.

“I was probably a block away, so moments before warm up, roughly give or take,” Foster told WGN 9 on when he was told he would be the official backup for the Blackhawks. “The initial shock happened when I had to dress and think you just kinda black out after that.”

The call came just hours after the father of two had finished his work at Golub Capital in Chicago.

Fifteen minutes to go in the game, Delia got hurt and Foster was told to put on his helmet.

“I don’t think I heard anything other than put your helmet on,” Foster told WGN 9, who in his No. 90 jersey skated to the crease.

During the game, in which the Blackhawks were beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-2, there wasn’t a lot of worry about putting the amateur goalie into the net for the end of the third period.

But facing a playoff bound Winnipeg squad, Foster stopped all seven shots of those he faced over the final 14:01 of the game to hold onto the four-goal lead for a victory.

“That’s something you’ll never forget,” said Foster, who had the biggest media crowd of the night around his temporary locker at the United Center.” You understand what’s happening and they’re going to have a lot of fun with it and you might as well do too.”

He said he had been designated as the emergency goalie for 12 or 15 games this season, but his usual duties involved sitting in the press box and taking advantage of the free food.

“From my perspective, this is a dream regardless,” said Foster when asked about his performance against strong team like the Jets. “This is something that no one can ever take away from me, it’s something I can go home and tell my kids and they can tell their friends and what not.

“So it wouldn’t matter from my perspective, just a ton of fun and a lot of good memories.”

Despite his newfound fame, Foster said he still has to go back to his day job, where he will trade his Blackhawks jersey for a button-down shirt.

“Who would have thought?” he said. “You just keep grinding away in men’s league and eventually you get your shot.”