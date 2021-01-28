Robinhood Gets Extreme Backlash for Removing AMC and Gamestop Stock

Discount brokerage firm Robinhood is getting some extreme backlash for removing GameStop and AMC stock, amid the Reddit-fueled surge of the stocks. According to Markets Insider, Robinhood has informed its clients that they can close out positions in the affected stocks, however, the company added that clients can not purchase additional shares. Among the companies affected by the restrictions, aside from GameStop and AMC, are BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond, Express, Koss, Naked Brand, and Nokia. Robinhood also reportedly lifted margin requirements for certain trades, making the changes just before the market opened on Thursday. In a press release, the company said, "We continuously monitor the markets and make changes where necessary."

The bizarre situation with Gamestop arose this past week when it was discovered that the online amateur investors from the Reddit subgroup called r/wallstreetbets, also known as WSB, had purchased a bunch of the companies stock in a short sale. NBC News sums up the situation by writing, "Never before has a group of amateur investors taken on a hedge fund like this and won. The battle over GameStop has taken on something of a David vs. Goliath feel." The outlet went on to cite examples of some politicians, such as Senator Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who have laid the blame on Wall Street for disenfranchising the public for many decades. Scroll down to see what people on Twitter are saying about Robinhood ending Gamestop and AMC stock sales.