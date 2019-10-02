Chicago Blackhawks Broadcaster Apologizes for Racially Insensitive Comment

Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster Pat Foley made a racially insensitive comment on-air during a preseason match in Germany against Eisbaeren Berlin on Sunday, and now he has issued an apology. According to the Chicago Tribune, Foley mentioned Berlin Forward Austin Ortega during his play-by-play and commented on his last name.

“Ortega, who sounds like he ought to be a shortstop,” Foley said during the broadcast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per the Tribune, Foley apologized to Ortega the Tuesday following the incident. However, the California-born player opted to avoid speaking with Foley directly, so the apology was made to someone from the Eisbaeren organization.

“Ortega, sounds like he should be a shortstop” instead of hockey Fantastic subtle racism by @NHLBlackhawks and @NHLonNBCSports play by play Pat foley.

Cause we Latinos don’t hear this enough on the ice already

Now On #latinoheritagemonth@NHL workin hard to be inclusive again pic.twitter.com/iqgqVSX226 — Ghostchant (@ItsPronotRetail) September 30, 2019

“We are aware of the insensitive remarks made by play-by-play announcer Pat Foley on Sunday’s broadcast,” the Blackhawks said in a statement. “Pat has personally spoken to the Eisbaeren organization to express his deep regret. He and the organization sincerely apologize to Austin Ortega and Eisbaeren and will not be commenting any further on the matter.”

Foley, 64, has worked with the Hawks since 1980. He called Chicago games from 1980 to 2006 before a brief absence from the team. Foley returned to the booth for the Hawks in the 2008-09 season. In 2010, he signed a contract extension with the team and has remained active as the broadcaster ever since.

In 2014, Foley was selected as the Hockey Hall of Fame Foster Hewitt Memorial Award winner for outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster.

With this incident in the rearview mirror, the Blackhawks will now focus on the upcoming opponent in Prague, Czech Republic. This game, which will be held at the O2 arena, will pit the Hawks against the Philadelphia Flyers. Achieving victory would certainly aid in the quest to hoist the Stanley Cup once again, but the Hawks also believe that this extended road trip will ultimately help build team chemistry.

“There’s a lot to be said about — especially early on in the season — being around your teammates and getting to know them,” defenseman Duncan Keith said, per NHL.com. “Obviously, some guys know each other better than other guys. For everybody to get everybody involved and make them feel comfortable, I think it’s a good opportunity to bond and kind of break down some of those barriers that are there early on.

“Especially for some of the new guys, it forces us to be in a situation where we’re all together and getting to know one another quicker than probably we would normally. For a long season, I think it’s a good thing. That bodes well for the chemistry in the locker room and that helps on the ice.”

Whether this trip to Europe results in a championship season remains to be seen, but it’s guaranteed that Foley will now be closely watching what he says during the broadcast.