Here’s Why Charles Manson’s Medical Issues Remain a Mystery

After Charles Manson was rushed to a hospital yet again last week, new questions are being asked about the 83-year-old’s health, as no new details about his condition have been released.

The reason for the secrecy comes from federal and state medical privacy laws that prevent the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation “from commenting on protected health information for any inmate in our custody.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In fact, although police in Bakersfield have confirmed he’s been hospitalized, the department has only reported that he’s still alive.

This is the second time the inmate was hospitalized this year. In January, the mass killer spent several days in the hospital, due to a “serious” illness. Again, the prison system wouldn’t comment on his status at the time.

The department did provide a glimpse into how closely coordinated the process has to be.

“They remain under CDCR custody and 24-hour supervision during this time,” said Vicky Waters, department spokeswoman. “CDCR also notifies and works with hospital security and law enforcement.”

The correctional service has contracted with several California hospitals to provide services to prisoners.

Because of Manson’s crimes and all of his problems as a prisoner, it’s probable that several security measures are in place while he’s hospitalized. During his time in January, several prison officials were seen at the hospital he was admitted to.

Manson has committed more than 100 violations of rules since 1971, when he and other members of his family were convicted of killing pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in a rampage.

Over the years, he’s been cited for assault, repeated possession of a weapon, threatening staff and possessing a cell phone.

Other incidents have included Manson spitting in guards’ faces, throwing hot coffee, instigating fights, trying to cause a flood and setting his mattress on fire.

Although it’s highly doubtful he would ever be set free, Manson’s next parole hearing is scheduled for 2027, when he would be 92 years old.