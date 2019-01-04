Charles Manson Follower Robert Beausoleil Could Get Parole Almost 50 Years After Murder

Charles Manson follower Robert Beausoleil could get parole almost 50 years after the notorious Manson Family murders.

According to PEOPLE, 71-year-old Beausoleil has placed 18 bids in the past to be relased but until now they have all been rejected by a California parole board.

Beausoleil has been in prison for almost 50 years, following his involvement in the 1969 Manson Family murders, in which he was convicted of killing musician Gary Hinman.

The murder spree also infamously claimed the life of pregnant actress Sharon Tate.

Tate’s sister Debra spoke out about Beausoleil propsed release, saying, “He is still very dangerous. Gary Hinman was his friend, music teacher, his peer. He viciously killed him. This is not a nice guy.”

In 2017, Manson Family member Leslie Van Houten was up for parole, but was denied in January 2018, according to NBC News.

Former California Gov. Jerry Brown said at the time that Van Houten’s many years as a model inmate, as well as the knowledge that she suffered abuse at the hands of Charles Manson himself, were factors that were considered in the decision, but ultimately “these factors are outweighed by negative factors that demonstrate she remains unsuitable for parole.”

Manson died in Novemeber 2017. According to reports, his cause of death was “cardiac arrest resulting from respiratory failure and colon cancer.”

Following his death, Debra Tate expressed concern that his passing could instigate another wave of murders, carried out by people who idolized the convicted cult leader.

“I think we could have a murder spree again,” she said. “I’m very concerned that there could be significant backlash from his passing. He has thousands of followers now, and every one of them is evil.”

“I think he’s criminally crazy. The public should be afraid,” Debra also said of Manson, later adding, “I absolutely believe he’s murdered more people than what the public knows. He has a need to kill.”

Debra has been a vigilant and outspoken critic of the Manson Family members, often tweeting out details about their parole hearings and actively protesting them.

ANOTHER Charles Manson cult-killer, Patricia Krenwinkel, is coming up for parole 12/29/16! Please sign & SHARE: //t.co/IuXjgbAEL3 pic.twitter.com/fFCWp53i4M — Debra Tate (@debra_tate9) December 3, 2016

Speaking in a past interview about the murders, Debra said, “We just did not understand how somebody could walk into that house and get as far as they did without someone stopping them first, and to tell you the truth, to this very day that bothers me. It really does. I was quite frankly a little doubtful, once again. These grungy, unorganized, hippy folk living off the land and out of garbage cans – it just didn’t make sense to me.”

At this time, it is unknown if new California governor Gavin Newsom will approve Beausoleil’s parole.