The Internet Is Still Eagerly Waiting for News of Charles Manson’s Death

Ever since the infamous serial killer Charles Manson was rushed to the hospital last Sunday, the internet has been impatiently hoping for updates — and not positive ones. This isn’t a “thoughts and prayers” situation, people across social media are being brutally honest about the former cult leader’s fate. Here are some of the top reactions from Twitter:

News about Manson’s condition came just a little early. At first, everyone held their collective breath, thinking that he would pass in the night and they could proceed with eulogizing or vilifying him. However, as the hours turned into days waiting for the official word, some became blunt about their impatience.

As always, the internet confused itself a little, too. Numerous articles began falsely claiming that Manson had already passed, leading to the usual comment section arguments and contradictions. When the dust settled, many people were left more confused than before.

Of course, there were those who couldn’t help feeling like Manson was getting off easy compared to others. Although Manson isn’t exactly “famous,” he’s as well-known in pop culture as any of the beloved celebrities who we lost this week — including Malcolm Young, guitarist of AC/DC, and actress Ann Wedgeworth. David Cassidy is also in critical condition and reportedly near death.

Manson is by no means a sympathetic character, so there’s no shortage of people posting updates on their bets about Manson’s lifespan.

Prison officials and doctors have made it clear that “it’s just a matter of time” until his death. Manson is too weak to recover from the surgery it would take to set him straight now. Unfortunately, it seems like his final victory will be dominating the news cycle for over a week, keeping the Internet on the edge of its seat.