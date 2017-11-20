Here’s What Will Happen to Charles Manson’s Body

After Charles Manson died Sunday night in a Bakersfield, California hospital, his body was transported to the Corcoran State Prison, where he was an inmate, TMZ reports.

The notorious killer’s remains will be held at the prison until someone claims his body or until he has been held for 10 days

Under California law, if a body is unclaimed for 10 days, the prison is responsible for disposing of the remains. While the prison could choose to bury 83-year-old Manson, sources said the cult leader will be cremated, they told TMZ.

Manson did not designate a person to take possession of his body when he died, sources added.

If the state is forced to take possession of Manson’s body, they will also obtain any property he left behind, and any funds he held will be used to cover his cremation or burial costs.

Manson died of “natural causes” after a reported week-long hospital stay. While this cause of death leaves room for interpretation, it simply means he wasn’t killed by anything other than disease or the natural aging process. In other words, Manson was not murdered, nor did he overdose of drugs or alcohol, nor did he die by suicide.

The prisoner, who had been hospitalized two times this year, had reportedly been extremely reclusive in his final years of life. He did not attend his parole hearing in 2012, and the lawyer representing him at that trial had never even met Manson.

CNN reports that Manson’s mental health was unstable throughout his more than 40-year prison stint.

A member of his two-person parole board said that Manson had a catalogue of problems with his mental health, among them “schizophrenia” and “a paranoid delusional disorder.” He added that Manson also had a history of using drugs like LSD, amphetamines and barbiturates.

While serving nine concurrent life sentences in prison, Manson earned more than 100 infractions for offenses including threatening prison staff, possession of a weapon, assault, failing to provide a urine sample for random drug testing and getting caught with contraband mobile phones.

He was considered an extremely dangerous individual outside prison walls, so uniformed guards monitored him 24/7 and escorted him to and from treatments.

After Manson’s death, Michele Hanisee, president of the Assn. of Deputy District Attorneys, issued a statement saying that Vincent Bugliosi, the deputy district attorney who prosecuted Manson, “provided the most accurate summation: ‘Manson was an evil, sophisticated con man with twisted and warped moral values.’ “

“Today, Manson’s victims are the ones who should be remembered and mourned on the occasion of his death,” Hanisee said, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manson was convicted in 1969 of murdering or ordering others to kill pregnant actress Sharon Tate, as well as six other people during a two-night rampage in Los Angeles. He was also convicted of two other murders.