Charles Barkley Refers to Florida vs. FSU Game as ‘Two Ugly Girls Fighting’

The 2017 season for both Florida and Florida State have been a disaster. To add insult to injury, Charles Barkley referred to Saturday’s match-up between the schools as “two ugly girls fighting.”

Charles Barkley is the hero the SEC needs pic.twitter.com/le9wmbFDnb — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 25, 2017



Barkley was a guest on ESPN‘s College Game Day before the Alabama-Auburn game. The basketball legend made his picks, choosing the home team Gators.

“I’m going with the home team. I’m going with the Gators, too,” Barkley said. “That is two ugly girls fighting right there.”

Florida and FSU are typically two of the top teams in college football, but have both had miserable seasons. They both had 4-6 records entering the game, which ended with the Seminoles winning 38-22.

According to SBNation, it was the first time they played each other with both not being ranked since 2011. It was also the first time since 1959 they both had losing records at the start of the game.

Before his appearance on Game Day, the Alabama-born Barkley also commented on controversial Senatorial candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of pursuing teenagers while in his 30s. Moore has denied the allegations. As The Hill points out, Barkley called Moore a “white supremacist.”

“I mean Roy Moore is running with Steve Bannon as his right-hand man, who is a white separatist. I’m not even going to get into the women stuff, but how can you be a white separatist and represent all the constituents in your state?” Barkley said.