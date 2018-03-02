Central Michigan University Shooting: Two Dead, Gunman Still at Large

Central Michigan University is on lockdown after two people were shot dead in a dorm room. Police are still searching for the gunman, who remains at large, according to the university.

Police say the shooter, 19-year-old James Eric David, Jr., should be considered armed and dangerous.

The university confirmed the two deaths on its Facebook page Friday morning around 10:45 a.m. In the update, it noted that the deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation.

“The person of interest is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5’10” and 135 lbs,” the university’s Facebook post read.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

The City of Mount Pleasant Police issued a description for Davis on Twitter, writing that “he is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911.”

Michigan State Police troopers told the Detroit Free Press that the victims were shot on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall, a co-ed residence hall.

CM Life, a student newspaper, tweeted that a reporter spoke to an officer who said the shooter was still on the premises.

The university posted to its Facebook page Friday morning around 9:30 a.m., telling students to shelter in place and avoid the area around Campbell Hall. Classes have been canceled for the day.

The university also told students to avoid Campbell Hall on Twitter.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

The school posted an alert around 9:30 a.m. on its Facebook page about shots being fired at Campbell Hall. An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students. The shooting occurred on the last day of classes before spring break.

The university warned those visiting campus to pick up students for spring break should stay off campus.

Central Michigan University has about 23,000 students in Mount Pleasant, which is about 70 miles north of Lansing.

