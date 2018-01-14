Motorist Loses Control, Launches Car Into Second Floor of Office Building

A bizarre crash in Santa Ana, California Sunday morning ended with a car going airborne and slamming into the second floor of a dental office.

OCFA on scene in SANTA ANA of a vehicle into a building. One person still trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sWmtovu0Kd — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

The accident happened at around 5:30 a.m., near the intersection of 17th and French Streets, the Santa Ana Police Department told ABC7.

A white Nissan Ultima crossed three lanes of traffic on 17th Street, then hit a divider. It somehow got off the ground, and did not stop until it hit the second floor of a dental office. The Orange County Fire Authority tweeted photos of the strange scene that looks more like a failed attempt at a movie stunt.

The OCFA said the crash caused a small fire in the building.

OCFA in Santa Ana with a vehicle that crashed into the second floor of a small Office building. The vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne and landed into the building. One person self extricated, the other person is still trapped in the vehicle. USAR from OCFA On scene pic.twitter.com/Lm5b4oyCIm — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

There were two people in the car, both of whom were injured. One got out of the car without help, but another needed assistance from firefighters. The OCFA described the injuries as “minor.”

OCFA Captain Stephen Horner told the Daily Mail that the second person was trapped for over an hour before the Los Angeles County Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) finally helped the person out.

OCFA in Santa Ana of a vehicle that crashed into the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, both victims are out of the vehicle safely with minor injuries. Members from OCFA & LA COUNTY Urban Search & Rescue teams are removing the vehicle from the building. pic.twitter.com/x29WvTkNGk — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

“USAR was able to access the passenger door,” Horner explained. “They used a front loader from the city of Santa Ana to stabilize the vehicle and the members of USAR were able to gain access and pull the victim out from the passenger side of the vehicle safety.”

No one was inside the dentist office at the time of the crash.

Police have not identified the two people in the car. They also said it was not clear if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Photo credit: OCFA