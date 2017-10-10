Video Shows California Wildfires From Street Level

Dramatic video taken by a couple in Yuba County, Calif., shows flames along side of road as they fled from wildfire. https://t.co/OnMLOREkDf pic.twitter.com/gFDQBy4x7u — ABC News (@ABC) October 10, 2017

At least 11 people were killed and more than 100 injured on Monday as wildfires run rampant through parts of California, ABC News reports.

A dramatic video taken by a couple in Yuba County, Calif., shows flames on all sides of the road as they try to escape the fire-laden area.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Authorities said firefighters were battling 17 different wildfires spread across multiple counties as of late Monday night. Strong winds only intensified the flames, which ravaged 90,000 acres of land, destroyed at least 1,500 buildings and forced nearly 20,000 residents to evacuate.

One Sonoma County official says they have received over 100 phone calls to report people who are purportedly missing.

St. Joseph Health said that more than 170 patients have been treated for fire-related injuries, like burns and smoke inhalation, at three of its hospitals. At least seven people died in its Sonomoa County hospitals of fire-related injuries, and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says fatalities could increase.

Authorities say one of those fatalities was an elderly woman who was blind and hard of hearing. She was found dead in the driveway of her home in Santa Rose, Sonoma County. The California State Highway Patrol suspects she was trying to escape the flames when she died.

Authorities are dubbing two of the largest blazes Tubbs and Atlas Fires. Together, they have burned across 52,000 acres of land in Sonoma and Napa counties.

California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties. The Napa Valley Sheriff’s Office said that evacuations were ordered for surrounding counties under threat, including even some area hospitals.

1,000 firefighters battling Southern California wildfire that’s burned over 6,000 acres, destroyed at least 9 homes https://t.co/ynXWl5XANh pic.twitter.com/1ay31XZrah — ABC News (@ABC) October 10, 2017

In Anaheim, 1,000 firefighters were mobilized to fight a blaze that burned an estimated 6,000 acres and destroyed at least 24 homes and businesses. At least 3,000 residents were evacuated in and around Anaheim.

The causes of the fires are unknown, but drought, low humidity and high winds are fueling the wildfires.