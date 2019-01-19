Boo the Pomeranian, ‘World’s Cutest Dog,’ Dies at 12

Social media sensation, Boo the Pomeranian, touted the “world’s cutest dog,” has died at the age of 12.

With more than 16 million followers on Facebook, the sweet pup’s owners took to social media on Saturday to break the news, revealing how Boo showed signs of heart problems ever since his “best friend” — a dog named Buddy — died in 2017.

“With deepest sadness I wanted to share that Boo passed away in his sleep early this morning and has left us to join his best friend, Buddy,” the post read on Facebook and Instagram. “Our family is heartbroken, but we find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort. We know that Buddy was the first to greet him on the other side of that rainbow bridge, and this is likely the most excited either of them have been in a long time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buddy Boo Blue Benny (@buddyboowaggytails) on Jan 18, 2019 at 6:29pm PST

The owners go on to add that since starting Boo’s Facebook page in 2006, they have received notes over the years from fans who shared how the Pomeranian brightened their days and helped “bring a little light to their lives during difficult times.”

“And that was really the purpose of all this…” the owners’ statement reads. “Boo brought joy to people all over the world. Boo is the happiest dog I’ve ever met. He was so easy going that we never had to bother with training. He made the manliest of men squeal with delight over his cuteness and made everyone laugh with his quirky, tail wagging personality.”

They add that over the years, they have been lucky to meet some “super cool people,” but it’s the many kind friends who gave Boo endless love and prioritized his comfort over getting the “perfect picture,” understanding that Buddy “always” had to be included.

The owners go on to thank the doctors doctors, therapists, and staff at Adobe Animal Hospital and Sage Veterinary Centers for the “countless hours of care and dedication they poured into Buddy and Boo.”

“I brought Boo home in the spring of 2006 and so started the greatest, most heartwarming friendship of all time,” Boo’s owner said. “Shortly after Buddy died, Boo showed signs of heart issues. We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us. He hung on and gave us over a year. But it looks like it was his time, and I’m sure it was a most joyous moment for them when they saw each other in heaven.”

“Boo, we love you with all our hearts and will miss you until the day we meet again. Have fun running around with Buddy and creating adorable mischief wherever you guys go,” the statement concluded. “Thank you to all of you for following along on their silly adventures over the past 10 years. They sure had a LOT of fun.”

Boo and his best dog pal Buddy had lived together for 11 years, before Buddy passed away in September 2017 at the age of 14.

In addition to releasing a photobook called Boo: The Life of the World’s Cutest Dog, Boo was a celebrity in his own right and met with celebrities, including comedian Seth Rogen, news anchor, Anderson Cooper; and appeared on several TV shows in the U.S.

Boo became a social media sensation during the rise of Facebook, prompting merchandise such as stickers and books, as well as a YouTube channel detailing his adventures. Boo also reportedly earned an estimated $1 million per year.

Photo credit: Instagram / Boo the Pomeranian