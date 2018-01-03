‘Bomb Cyclone’ to Hit US Ahead of Polar Vortex

Believe it or not, meteorologists say the eastern U.S. is going to get even colder this week.

A winter storm will hit the east coast from Wednesday into Thursday, bringing snow, sleet and ice as well as potentially damaging winds. It will effect areas from Georgia all the way up to Maine, and will move inland to cover the entire eastern two thirds of the country.

Experts are referring to this storm as a “bomb cyclone” because the pressure will drop incredibly fast as it reaches land — which is typically a sign of a storm gaining explosive strength. They say it will be like a wintry version of a typical hurricane.

A winter storm is forecast to bring the potential for a mix of freezing rain/sleet/snow from portions of northern FL to SC, and snowfall northward along portions of the Mid-Atlantic into northern New England. https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP for the latest on what to expect in your area pic.twitter.com/I4UZAUERfJ — NWS (@NWS) January 2, 2018

Early predictions suggest the storm will bring 1-3 inches of snow to areas like Charleston, South Carolina. As it travels north, it will drop more and more snow, with 3-6 inches in Delaware and 4-7 inches in Boston. On top of that, winds are expected to reach 50 miles per hour — strong enough to break branches off of trees. Forecasters also warn of huge waves crashing on the shores of coastal towns.

Winter Storm Watches have already been issued from Florida up to New England, and the National Weather Service is urging Americans not to take this storm lightly. They’ve published a handy guide on the differences between a Winter Storm Watch and a Winter Weather Advisory, with tips on how to prepare for each.

After the storm, a cold will settle in even more chilly than the past ten days have been.