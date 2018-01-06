‘Bomb Cyclone’ Drowns Boston in 15 Feet of Water

Chunks of ice, and even an ice machine, were seen floating in flood waters in Scituate Harbor, Massachusetts, today as the bomb cyclone continues to slam the east coast with wind, rain, snow and ice https://t.co/6M35dpZMDq pic.twitter.com/5buzCnvof7 — CNN (@CNN) January 5, 2018

This weekend’s bomb cyclone storm brought the worst flooding Boston has seen in 40 years, and experts are worried the freezing temperatures might keep the water around.

The bomb cyclone wasn’t just a snow storm though. It brought with it hurricane force winds, dangerous drops in temperature, and, in coastal regions, enormous waves. Those waves splashed as much as 15 feet of water into the streets in parts of Boston, causing property damage and leaving some people stranded in upper floors.

That may not be the end of it, however. As with most snow storms, the temperature dropped dramatically once the precipitation ended, and meteorologists expect it to remain below freezing for at least a few days. That means that the frigid water filling the streets in Boston has the potential to freeze, coating roadways in ice and trapping cars, mailboxes, and anything else left at ground level.

It’s already begun in some places, as seen in the above video.

Experts have offered an explanation for the catastrophic flooding. The storm not only arrived precisely with the high tide, but also during a supermoon. A supermoon is a full moon that occurs when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth in its orbit. It happens only a couple of times per year, and it has a strong effect on the tides.

So far, seven deaths have been reported in relation to Thursday’s bomb cyclone.