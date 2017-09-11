Does This School’s New Dress Code Solve the Controversial Body Shaming Issue?

After hearing too many controversial stories of young women being shamed or suspended from school for wearing leggings, spaghetti straps or omitting a bra, one school finally gets it right.

Evanston Township High School in Illinois updated its dress code for students so they could dress comfortably without unnecessary restrictions.

The new code “supports equitable educational access and is written in a manner that does not reinforce stereotypes and that does not reinforce or increase marginalization or oppression of any group based on race, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, cultural observance, household income or body type/size.”

While the dress code still puts some rules in place, clothing that is not allowed is stated clearly to prevent confusion, and restricted items are more than reasonable.

The code states that “genitals, buttocks, breasts, and nipples are fully covered with opaque fabric…” but that “cleavage should not have coverage requirements.”

Evanston Township will allow leggings, spaghetti-strap tops, halter tops, pajamas, hats and hoodies.

The only pieces banned are:

“Violent language or images.”

“Images or language depicting drugs or alcohol (or any illegal item or activity).”

“Hate speech, profanity, pornography.”

“Images or language that creates a hostile or intimidating environment based on any protected class or consistently marginalized groups.”

“Any clothing that reveals visible undergarments (visible waistbands and visible straps are allowed).”

“Swimsuits (except as required in class or athletic practice).”

“Accessories that could be considered dangerous or could be used as a weapon.”

“Any item that obscures the face or ears (except as a religious observance).”

A section of the document also states that no student will be subject to “shaming” by other students, parents or staff to determine the appropriateness of their clothes, which may include shorts or skirt length being measured, being verbally accused or bending down as a “test.”

One recent graduate of the school wrote about the changes in a post on Facebook, noting the work she and others put in to create the new, body-positive code.

“This is a revolutionary act of reclaiming our bodies as ours instead of a ‘distraction’ or something to be ashamed of,” the former student wrote in her post. “This is our protection against being penalized for someone else’s perception of our bodies, and what is appropriate and respectable. I say, standing up for what you believe in and demanding you’re seen as people instead of body parts is pretty damn respectable. … The new dress code is inclusive, progressive, and the standard every school should be held to.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com