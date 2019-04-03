Bobby Cox: Legendary Atlanta Braves Manager Hospitalized After Suffering Possible Stroke

Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox was hospitalized Tuesday after possibly suffering a stroke, multiple outlets report.

Breaking: Hall of Fame Braves manager Bobby Cox was taken to a hospital after suffering a possible stroke. Please keep Bobby in your thoughts and prayers 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/1MaXqtlkFJ — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 3, 2019

Atlanta’s WSB-TV was the first to report the news; no further details were immediately available about Cox’s medical condition. His family is reportedly by his side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The station reported he wasn’t feeling well Tuesday afternoon when he was home alone, so he went to a neighbor’s house for help and was transported to the hospital.

At press time, the Braves have not released a statement.

The 77-year-old, who was inducted into baseball‘s Hall of Fame in 2014 after bringing the Braves to a World Series title in 1995 amid a long string of divisional titles and National League pennants, was named National League manager of the year four times. His uniform number 6 was retired by the Braves when he himself retired in 2011.

During his 25 years with the Braves and his success in the 1990s and early 2000s, Cox’s teams included star pitchers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz, and hitters including Chipper Jones. Glavine and Maddux were inducted into the Hall of Fame by his side in 2014.

Cox previously managed the Braves from 1978 to 1981 and the Toronto Blue Jays from 1982 to 1985. He also served as the team’s general manager from 1986-1990. He now works as a special assistant to Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos.

As a player, Cox played with the New York Yankees in 1968 and 1969, and later broke into managing in New York’s farm system.

The hospitalization came one day after he attended the Braves’ home opener on Monday at SunTrust Park and gave the ceremonial command to “Play ball.”

Fans took to Twitter to send their best wishes to the Hall of Famer.

“Prayers for the goat,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Braves Country loves you, Skipper. Please be ok,” another wrote.

Braves Country loves you, Skipper. Please be ok.🙏💙 — Terri (🙏For6)🍍 (@TerriBraves) April 3, 2019

“Don’t leave us now Bobby, we’ve got to get another championship for you!” someone else commented.