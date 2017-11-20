Bill Clinton Facing New Sexual Assault Accusations

Former President Bill Clinton is facing new lawsuits today for allegedly sexually assaulting four young employees of Robert Burkle in the years following his presidency.

Starting in 2001, President Clinton worked closely with billionaire-playboy Robert Burkle to help him generate business. They even flew around the world together in Burkle’s private jet, which was nicknamed “Air F*** One.”

Today, four women who worked for Burkle at the time are preparing to file lawsuits against the former president for sexual assault in the early 2000’s. The four anonymous accusers were in their late teens at the time of the alleged attacks.

The attorneys of these four women are coordinating their efforts, and are asking for large financial settlements in exchange for their clients’ silence. An unnamed Democratic Party official told Daily Mail that Clinton was “distraught,” and he hoped his legal team would be able to settle the issue outside of court.

Former President Clinton and his team are also worried that the new accusations will revive old cases against him, and perpetuate his reputation for promiscuity. In addition to the infamous Monica Lewinsky scandal, Clinton paid $850,000 to settle a sexual harassment case from former Arkansas state employee Paula Jones. That case ultimately led to the then-president’s impeachment in the House of Representatives in 1999.

In addition, the new claims give even more credence to the stories of Juanita Broaddrick and Kathleen Willey, both of whom have claimed that Clinton assaulted them before he was president. Broaddrick remains outspoken to this day, appearing on Fox News programs often as a guest.

There’s no official word yet on when these four new lawsuits will be filed and how they’ll be handled by the Clinton team.