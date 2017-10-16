Bartender Caught Serving Cocaine in Drink Menus

One London bartender was caught dealing cocaine to bar customers when they ordered a specific drink from the menu.

Justyna Gorska, 34, admitted to supplying cocaine and was jailed for 28 months after a court heard that she distributed cocaine at Dion Bar six different times this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When a customer would order the “code” drink, Gorska would hand them a menu, in which they would pay for the illegal drugs. After taking the menu with the money, Gorska would return the menu with a wrap of cocaine hidden inside.

“We know the vast majority of licensed premises within the Square Mile are owned and operated by fully law-abiding staff and management who have close relationships with our City of London Police licensing team,”said Detective Constable Brendan Kennedy of the City of London Police.

More: Pet Dog Consumes Cocaine Before Killing Owner in Front of BBC Film Crew

“Gorska however clearly believed that the rules did not apply to her, and her sentence is proof that our dedicated Major Crime Team will identify any such offenders and we will use a range of tactics to stop them and bring them to justice,” he added.

Gorska, the assistant general manager of the bar, had cocaine hidden in her bra at the time of her arrest.

In court, Gorksa admitted to distributing illegal drugs and says her actions were wrong, but denies being a drug dealer, saying the cocaine was given to her by a friend.

Gorska isn’t the only person in the food and drink industry to exploit her position by distributing illegal drugs. Earlier this month, a night shift manager at a 24-hour McDonald’s in New York City was recently arrested for selling cocaine to customers by hiding it in food orders, according to a press release from the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York.

Frank Guerrero was charged after allegedly selling to undercover police officers eight times — three sales inside the restaurant with five in the restaurant’s parking lot. On two occasions, Guerrero allegedly sold the drugs to an officer over the counter.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Justyna Gorska