Baby Snatched From Stroller While Mom Used Bathroom

One mother experienced her worst nightmare when she exited a public restroom to find that her baby was gone.

An 11-month-old baby girl was stolen from her stroller while her 27-year-old mother used the restroom at a Jewish center in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, The New York Post reports.

Police say a 26-year-old woman, who frequents the center, spotted the baby unattended in her stroller and whisked her away.

Once the mother discovered her daughter was missing, she called the police and “caused alarm,” an NYPD spokesperson told Patch, and police and bystanders were able to subdue the kidnapper.

The mother and child were reunited unharmed, police said. The woman was arrested and charged with kidnapping, according to police. A police source said the woman was believed to suffer from schizophrenia, the Post reports.

Meanwhile, across the country another family has been reunited with their missing 3-year-old son, who they mistakenly left behind at a corn maze on Monday.

The Utah mother of the child was traveling with 11 of her 14 kids, along with her sister’s children, when she was waiting in the car with the 3-year-old for everyone to finish up at the corn maze.

Her husband, Robert, says the boy must have run off while she thought he was safely buckled in his car seat. When the kids piled in the car, she drove home, they watched a movie and then everyone went to bed.

She didn’t notice the 3-year-old was missing until the next morning when everyone was getting ready for school.

Meanwhile, a woman visiting the corn maze found the toddler around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The police were called, and when no one could find the parents, the Utah Division of Child and Family Services took the boy overnight.

“I’m mostly relieved,” Robert told The Salt Lake Tribune on Thursday. “It’s nice that there were people there that were able to help. The first outcome that we want is for him to be OK and safe.”

“It was an oversight that we learned a lot from,” he added.