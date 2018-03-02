Baby Born With ‘Horn’ Through Top of Head Perplexes Doctors

A 7-week-old baby in the Philippines was born with a “horn” growing from his head, and doctors failed to detect the growth while he was in the womb.

Nhel Jhon Prado was diagnosed with encephalocele, which caused a horn-like growth protruding from his head.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have never seen a baby like this before, so we try to look at it like a blessing. Like he is a special little unicorn baby,” his mother, 20-year-old Angel Puerto said, reports the Daily Mail.

Puerto and Nhel’s father, 20-year-old Ronel Prado, were allowed to take Nhel to their Manila home, but the baby requires constant care. The growth needs to stay covered at all times as it continues to grow. It was only about the size of an egg when he was born, reports The Sun.

Doctors say the growth could be removed during a life-saving operation at Pasig General Hospital. The procedure will take place in a few weeks, but the cost has delayed it. The couple do not know how they can afford the medical bills, they said.

Thankfully, CT scans revealed that the growth is benign, so he has a healthy brain. Doctors said he could lead a normal life after the procedure.

Doctors did not see the growth until Nhel was born. The cause of the condition is unknown, and doctors believe it did not start until late in Puerto’s pregnancy.

While they wait for the surgery, the couple have to keep the growth constantly wrapped to keep it from bleeding. Nhel’s parents also have to be careful when picking him up and have to make sure he is secure when putting him to bed.

“I hope that my baby gets better soon. I know he can do it. We will do everything we can,” Ronel said. “I would like to see my boy get older so I can play soccer with him like other children do. He deserves that, he’s so beautiful.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, encephalocele is a rare birth defect that happens when the neural tube leads to an opening in the skull, through which a portion of the brain and membranes that cover it can seep through.

The CDC estimates that 1 in 12,200 babies born in the U.S. each year can develop the condition, or about 340 babies. The exact cause of the birth defect remains unknown, the agency said.

Photo credit: iStock