Aubrey O’Day Steps out but Stays Silent About Donald Trump Jr. Affair

Aubrey O’Day was recently seen in public for the first time since reports that she had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. surfaced, but the singer remained silent about it.

See The Video Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ cameras caught the former Apprentice contestant walking to a car with a friend and asked her about the alleged affair. She stayed quiet and got into the car without speaking a word or even looking at the camera.

Interestingly, rumors of the affair seemed to come from sources close to the two, but unbeknown to most, O’Day previously recorded two songs about Trump Jr. and their relationship.

Back in 2012, O’Day recorded a dance-pop remix of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” as reported by Us Weekly.

She rewrote the lyrics to include lines like, “Now and then I think of when we were together / Like when you told me that your marriage was a lie,” and, “But you were scared to ruin your family’s name / Your wife’s the only one glad we are over.”

O’Day also altered the lyrics to sing, “Now you’re just some a—hole that I used to know,” and “You’re just a f—ing liar that I used to know.”

In 2013, O’Day put out Between Two Evils, her debut solo EP. That album contained a track titled “DJT” which is an original track that is reportedly about her affair with Trump Jr., but it went mostly overlooked until recently.

“DJT” contains lyrics such as, “You can say it was all a f—ing fairytale, or you can say it was real,” and, “I thought it was forever at the time but maybe I was lying to myself.” The song ends with O’Day singing, “I hate me for loving you, hate you for letting our love die.”

To understand how all this came to be, you have to jump back to 2012, when O’Day appeared on the The Celebrity Apprentice 5.

Unfortunately, the former Danity Kane band member was one of the first to be fired by Donald Trump, along with comedian Lisa Lampanelli.

This, however, is reportedly when she first met and began the alleged extramarital affair with Trump Jr., who appeared on the series as well.

According to sources, O’Day fell “hard” for Trump Jr. after he told her that he no longer loved his wife.

“She thought they were going to be together for real,” MSN reports a source said of O’Day’s feelings for the son of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump Jr. is said to have broken things off between the two of them after wife Vanessa Trump discovered emails they had sent one another.