At Least 2 Killed in New Jersey School Bus Crash

At least two people have been killed in a New Jersey school bus crash that was so severe the top of the bus was torn off.

Multiple injuries were reported after a school bus was involved in a serious crash on a New Jersey highway

The Daily Mail reports that the deceased include one adult and one student. Many more have been reported injured, with crash victims being transported to two different hospitals.

On Thursday morning, just before 10:30 a.m. ET, the accident took place on I-80 near Mount Olive Township.

The bus was reportedly transporting a group of East Brook Middle School fifth grade students on their way to a field trip destination.

#BREAKING: Casualties reported in New Jersey school bus crash

Photographs for the crash have revealed that numerous first responders arrived on the scene quickly and attend to the students who exited the crashed bus and sat on the side of the road awaiting help.

The accident happened after the bus and a large garbage truck collided. It is currently unclear if either of the drivers of the vehicles are the reported deceased adult.

Additionally, at least one Twitter user reported that parents of the crash victims have been sent to the school’s auditorium for “crash updates.”

Additionally, at least one Twitter user reported that parents of the crash victims have been sent to the school's auditorium for "crash updates."

Another Twitter user shared a photo of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy from the Propelify Innovation Festival in Hoboken on the same morning, revealing that the state official commented on the crash, “asking everyone for thoughts and prayers for the students and chaperones involved.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy commented on the crash, "asking everyone for thoughts and prayers for the students and chaperones involved."

Many other people have taken to the social media network to comment on the crash, with one person tweeting, “Prayers to the families and children involved in the Paramus, Eastbrook school bus crash.”

“My thoughts are with the victims of the school bus crash on I-80 in Mount Olive,” another user wrote. “I hope and pray that everyone involved is going to be alright.”

