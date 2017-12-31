Woman Finds Asbestos in Her Daughter’s Makeup From Claire’s

This is a nightmare for young girls and their moms everywhere.

Claire’s stores, the popular retailer that sells accessories and makeup to young girls, recalled a selection of its makeup from shelves after a mom found cancer-causing asbestos in her 6-year-old daughter’s glitter makeup, PEOPLE reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kristi Warner grew worried about the ingredients used to make her daughter’s glitter makeup. She sent it to a lab for testing and found that the product was positive for tremolite asbestos, which as been associated with the development of a deadly form of cancer.

After Warner — who works at a law firm that handles cases involving cosmetics — announced her discovery, the store posted a statement on Twitter, writing that they planned to recall some makeup from its locations. They shared a complete list of the recalled products on their website.

“At Claire’s the safety of our customers is of paramount importance, and we are passionate about the safety and integrity of our products. We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines,” the initial statement read.

However, the makeup kit Warner purchased was not an anomaly. Warner and her boss bought and tested 17 more products from different parts of the country, and they all came back positive with the same result.

“The fact that the majority of the products came from the store shelves in the last two weeks means that there are other children being exposed,” Warner said. “I ended up sitting on the ground, just trying to wrap my head around how something like this could end up in our home.”

Five days after the initial statement, Claire’s announced it would conduct its own internal investigation into Warner’s claims., saying that they have stopped the sales of the products and are issuing full refunds to concerned customers in the meantime.

After completing their independent testing and being on the receiving end of public outrage, Claire’s told PEOPLE everything came back asbestos-free.

“The initial results of testing by an independent certified laboratory show that the cosmetics tested to date are asbestos-free. Out of an abundance of caution, additional testing is underway. We have confirmed that the talcum ingredient supply is from a certified asbestos-free European vendor. We will continue to honor returns for any customers remaining uncomfortable.”