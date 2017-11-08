Ariana Grande’s Manager Speaks Out On Twitter After Manchester Attack

With the world still reeling from the devastating Manchester terrorist attack, many celebrities have reflected on the moment via social media. Ariana Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, is one of the latest to share his thoughts on the matter. The incident is especially sobering for Braun, as it was during a Grande concert that the explosion happened. At least 22 people died and 59 were injured during the bombing most of which were concert attendees. The high-profile manager, who also represents Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Usher, has been sharing thoughts on the attack throughout the week, with his latest statements being extremely heartfelt. He starts out telling his followers he decided to take his parents out to dinner that night as a part of a new effort to live life to its fullest.

​ I will honor those that r lost by living each day full. Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbor — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017 the wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We cant allow it. Fear cannot rule the day — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017 "Tonight I got home and took my parents out to dinner. Korean bbq," he said in his first tweet. "We drank and ate and laughed with the tables next to us. I experienced joy for the first time in days. And I remembered...we r free. We are all different but we r free to enjoy each other's company."

Braun then went into what he will do each day from this point forward in an attempt to pay tribute to those lost in the attack. "I will honor those that r lost by living each day full," he said. "Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbor." He continued, "The wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We can't allow it. Fear cannot rule the day." prevnext