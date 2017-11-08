Ariana Grande’s Manager Speaks Out On Twitter After Manchester Attack
With the world still reeling from the devastating Manchester terrorist attack, many celebrities have reflected on the moment via social media. Ariana Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, is one of the latest to share his thoughts on the matter.
The incident is especially sobering for Braun, as it was during a Grande concert that the explosion happened. At least 22 people died and 59 were injured during the bombing most of which were concert attendees.
The high-profile manager, who also represents Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Usher, has been sharing thoughts on the attack throughout the week, with his latest statements being extremely heartfelt.
He starts out telling his followers he decided to take his parents out to dinner that night as a part of a new effort to live life to its fullest.
I will honor those that r lost by living each day full. Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbor— Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017
the wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We cant allow it. Fear cannot rule the day— Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017
"Tonight I got home and took my parents out to dinner. Korean bbq," he said in his first tweet. "We drank and ate and laughed with the tables next to us. I experienced joy for the first time in days. And I remembered...we r free. We are all different but we r free to enjoy each other's company."
Braun then went into what he will do each day from this point forward in an attempt to pay tribute to those lost in the attack.
"I will honor those that r lost by living each day full," he said. "Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbor."
He continued, "The wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We can't allow it. Fear cannot rule the day."prevnext
Manchester I stand with you. Jakarta I stand with u..children of Syria I stand with you. We will honor you by not giving in to the darkness— Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017
So if u think u scared us...if you think your cowardice act made us change how we live...sorry. All you did was make us appreciate every day— Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017
Braun then tied the his mentality to a more day-to-day risk most people take each day, saying "More people die each year from car crashes than terrorism. Yet I will get in my car. I will choose to live then to be afraid."
His most retweeted and discussed tweet of the thread was when he connected the Manchester attack to the ongoing Syria conflict and Thursday's bombing in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia. The message was shared more than 8,000 times.
"So... Manchester I stand with you. Jakarta I stand with u.. children of Syria I stand with you," he said. "We will honor you by not giving in to the darkness. With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness. Fight on."
He then signed off with a powerful message summed how many are feeling in the wake of the attacks: angry but opptimistic.
"Tomorrow I live full. I will honor all of u by laughing loving and living. Living full for every wonderful innocent child whose life was taken too soon," he said. "Am I angry? Hell yes. But how will we respond? With everything you think you took from us... love and joy and life!"
These comments mirrors similar statements Braun made on Instagram in the days prior, which offered his condolences to the loved ones of the 22 deceased.prevnext
The last 48 hours have been beyond devastating. As a father I cannot express my sorrow and my rage at this cowardice act. These were children. They were attacked because of our way of life. Our love of freedom and each other. There are no words that will comfort. There is nothing that can be said to make 22 return to their families today. I am so so sorry for their loss. I am so sorry to all those affected. Thank you to people of Manchester who have come together to help save lives and give shelter. Your courage and bravery is our hope. As I stated last night let's please all hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in our hearts and prayers. From myself and my friend @arianagrande ...We are with you Manchester. We will not let evil win! Never!
"As a father I cannot express my sorrow and my rage at this cowardice act," he began his statement. "These were children. They were attacked because of our way of life. Our love of freedom and each other. There are no words that will comfort. There is nothing that can be said to make 22 return to their families today."
He then offered well wishes on behalf of Grande and himself, saying "We are with you Manchester. We will not let evil win!"
In the first post after the attack, Braun also made a point to thank the brave first responders who arrived on the scene and aid the injured.prevnext
"We are thankful for the selfless service of the first responders who rushed toward danger to help saves lives," he said.
Grande has only issued one statement herself after the attack.
"broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry," the obviously devastated pop singer said. "i don't have words."0comments
Numerous other notable celebrities have offered well wishes and condolences, including Salma Hayak, Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian.prev