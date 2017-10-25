Meet the Man Fathering 29 Kids With 24 Women

Ari Nagel has become an online celebrity for one reason: He’s the “Sperminator.” The 42-year-old New York math professor has fathered 29 children with 24 different women all over the world.

“If someone asks me for my semen, I will not turn them down. Women have offered to pay for my flight to Israel, Taiwan, Vietnam and almost every state in the U.S.,” Nagel said on The Maury Show Tuesday. “Any race, any religion, gay or straight, I won’t turn any woman away.”

Nagel says he’s donated sperm in Target bathrooms, clinics and a casino. He believes it has been his “life’s mission” to help women asking for his sperm. He was inspired by a Craig’s List ad he saw 13 years ago, asking for a sperm donor.

Nagel insists that he has been a “full-time parent” to some of the children, but it’s “really up to the moms” if they want their children to have a relationship with him.

He also told Maury Povich that he pays child support for nine of the children. Some of the mothers promised they wouldn’t sue for child support, but they “went back on their word,” he said.

The professor wants to keep his mission going until he turns 50. He has kept track of the children he’s fathered using a spreadsheet.

This isn’t the first time Nagel’s story has attracted headlines. The New York Post published a feature on him, with the headline “Great Balls of Sire.” Several women told the Post they were thankful for his help because he donated his sperm for free.

“He’s definitely a blessing because he’s doing the work for free,” Shelia Killian told the Post. “We work paycheck to paycheck — we don’t have money for a sperm bank.”

“It’s a lot of fun [traveling], actually. Of course, no one’s ovulating in Hawaii — it’s Toledo, Ohio, and Flint, Michigan,” Nagel told the Post in June 2017. “Creating a life and saving a life are my proudest moments. I donated my bone marrow twice and I never got to meet the recipients, I have no idea who it was. [Fathering children] is a lot more fulfilling. It’s an honor to be chosen.”

There is one woman Nagel has three children with who is not happy about his mission: his wife Roxanne. A source told the Post last year that Roxanne was “devastated” after she heard about Nagel’s 23th child.

“She didn’t support it. She always wanted me to be a regular, traditional spouse,” Nagel told the Post of his wife. “She was never happy about all these other kids, but she tolerated it.”